Keibert Ruiz vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 68 of 109 games this year (62.4%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (14 of 109), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had an RBI in 38 games this year (34.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.0% of his games this season (36 of 109), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|57
|.262
|AVG
|.261
|.303
|OBP
|.328
|.400
|SLG
|.431
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/20
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.55), 30th in WHIP (1.217), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5).
