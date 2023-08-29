The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .262 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

In 68 of 109 games this year (62.4%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (14 of 109), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has had an RBI in 38 games this year (34.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.0% of his games this season (36 of 109), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 57 .262 AVG .261 .303 OBP .328 .400 SLG .431 17 XBH 17 5 HR 10 24 RBI 29 22/8 K/BB 22/20 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings