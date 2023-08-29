The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.

Smith has had a hit in 76 of 121 games this season (62.8%), including multiple hits 32 times (26.4%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (5.0%, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has picked up an RBI in 21.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games.

He has scored in 41 games this season (33.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .254 AVG .259 .319 OBP .335 .300 SLG .373 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 20 37/15 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

