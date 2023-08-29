Alex Call vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Call (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .199 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 47 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 53 of 106 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (14.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 106), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has an RBI in 25 of 106 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (29.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|57
|.207
|AVG
|.192
|.293
|OBP
|.312
|.314
|SLG
|.286
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/21
|K/BB
|38/26
|4
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (9-9) to the mound for his 27th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.55), 30th in WHIP (1.217), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
