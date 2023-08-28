Player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lane Thomas and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Washington Nationals at Rogers Centre on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 146 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.332/.474 on the season.

Thomas has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has collected 140 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 73 runs.

He's slashed .282/.330/.415 on the year.

Meneses heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles and four RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 0 3 2 at Yankees Aug. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Gausman Stats

Kevin Gausman (9-8) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 26th start of the season.

He has 17 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.23), 20th in WHIP (1.157), and second in K/9 (11.7).

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 23 6.0 5 2 2 8 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 16 5.1 7 7 5 4 3 at Guardians Aug. 9 7.0 4 0 0 6 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 3 4.1 8 3 3 6 2 vs. Angels Jul. 28 6.0 5 1 1 9 3

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 50 walks and 76 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .268/.343/.441 so far this season.

Guerrero will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 27 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 53 RBI (125 total hits). He has swiped 15 bases.

He has a .256/.323/.405 slash line so far this year.

Springer enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 27 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

