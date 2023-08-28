Lane Thomas vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (146) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 97 of 130 games this year (74.6%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (30.8%).
- Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (14.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has an RBI in 47 of 130 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 53.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.317
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.309
|.506
|SLG
|.444
|28
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|89/19
|11
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.74 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 195 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.23), 20th in WHIP (1.157), and second in K/9 (11.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.