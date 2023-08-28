The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (hitting .293 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a walk and 10 RBI), battle starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .282 with 31 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Meneses enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 70.7% of his 123 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.9% of them.

In 7.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in nine contests.

In 50 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .302 AVG .262 .342 OBP .317 .448 SLG .381 24 XBH 19 6 HR 5 37 RBI 36 45/15 K/BB 55/18 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings