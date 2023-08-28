Alex Call vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Alex Call (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 46 walks while hitting .201.
- In 50.5% of his 105 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 6.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.8% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 29.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|56
|.207
|AVG
|.194
|.293
|OBP
|.311
|.314
|SLG
|.289
|11
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|35/21
|K/BB
|38/25
|4
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Gausman (9-8) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.23 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 195 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.23), 20th in WHIP (1.157), and second in K/9 (11.7).
