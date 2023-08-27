The Miami Marlins (65-65) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Nationals (61-69) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Marlins will look to JT Chargois (2-0) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (6-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.56 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (6-7, 4.95 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (6-7) takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.95 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 31-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.

Williams has recorded four quality starts this season.

Williams has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year entering this outing.

In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and ranks 28th in home runs hit (125) in all of MLB. They have a collective .258 batting average, and are eighth in the league with 1140 total hits and 26th in MLB action scoring 524 runs.

In 10 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Marlins this season, Williams has a 6.97 ERA and a 1.548 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .286.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

The Marlins will send out Chargois for his first start of the season.

The 32-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 32 times this campaign.

He has pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 32 games.

JT Chargois vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 1149 hits, sixth in baseball, with 119 home runs (29th in the league).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.