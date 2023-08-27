As they try for the series sweep, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (61-69) will face off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (65-65) at LoanDepot park on Sunday, August 27. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Nationals have +145 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.56 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (6-7, 4.95 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Nationals have won in 52, or 45.2%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 31 times in 60 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

