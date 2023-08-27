The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins, on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Nationals have +145 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Nationals games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 52 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 31-29, a 51.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 60 of its 128 chances.

The Nationals have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-36 32-33 29-26 32-42 38-43 23-25

