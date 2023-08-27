The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starter JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 145 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 74.4% of his 129 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.0% of those games.

He has homered in 19 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored at least once 70 times this year (54.3%), including 13 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 64 .317 AVG .252 .357 OBP .310 .506 SLG .443 28 XBH 26 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 86/19 11 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings