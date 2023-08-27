Ildemaro Vargas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on August 27 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.
- In 34 of 60 games this year (56.7%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.3% of his games this year, Vargas has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|37
|.222
|AVG
|.252
|.250
|OBP
|.294
|.361
|SLG
|.370
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/7
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois will start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 32 times this season.
- Over his 32 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .217 against him. He has a 3.56 ERA and averages 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
