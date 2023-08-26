Saturday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (65-64) versus the Washington Nationals (60-69) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on August 26.

The Marlins will call on Eury Perez (5-4) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (3-5).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 114 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (44.7%) in those games.

This season, Washington has been victorious 15 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (568 total, 4.4 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

