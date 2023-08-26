The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .239.

Vargas has gotten a hit in 33 of 59 games this year (55.9%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (18.6%).

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has driven home a run in 14 games this season (23.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 20 games this year (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 36 .222 AVG .250 .250 OBP .293 .361 SLG .371 4 XBH 11 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/3 K/BB 6/7 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings