Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Pirates on August 26, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Chicago Cubs visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Javier Assad Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Assad Stats
- Javier Assad (2-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished 10 without allowing an earned run.
Assad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 16
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 5
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 31
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 139 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 31 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .279/.338/.395 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has put up 116 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .316/.364/.542 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 120 hits with 27 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .264/.326/.460 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 93 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 69 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.373/.399 so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
