C.J. Abrams -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .251 with 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Abrams is batting .273 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Abrams has had a hit in 75 of 119 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 29 times (24.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (11.8%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.9% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year (51 of 119), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 58
.251 AVG .251
.311 OBP .292
.405 SLG .426
19 XBH 21
7 HR 7
23 RBI 26
45/13 K/BB 50/7
18 SB 16

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Perez (5-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.91, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
