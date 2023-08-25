Today, the slate at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in the Tennis in the Land features two matches in the semifinals, including a matchup between Lin Zhu (No. 48 ranking) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22). If you're looking for how to watch, head to ESPN, which has the live stream.

Tennis in the Land Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: August 25

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch the Tennis in the Land Today - August 25

Match Round Match Time Lin Zhu vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Semifinal 2:30 PM ET Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Tatjana Maria Semifinal 6:30 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Zhu vs. Alexandrova

Zhu has won one tournament this year, with an overall record of 19-15.

Alexandrova has put up a 27-14 record on the year, securing one tournament win.

In her 34 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Zhu has played an average of 20.9 games.

Zhu has played 21.3 games per match in her 25 matches on hard courts so far this year.

So far this year, Zhu has won 39.3% of her return games and 63.9% of her service games.

In her 41 matches played this year across all court types, Alexandrova is averaging 20.6 games per match while winning 53.8% of those games.

Alexandrova has played 17 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 19.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 51.9% of games.

Alexandrova is 314-for-422 in service games (for a winning percentage of 74.4%) and 141-for-424 in return games (33.3%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Ekaterina Alexandrova Xinyu Wang 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 Quarterfinal Lin Zhu Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-1 Quarterfinal Tatjana Maria Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-3, 6-2 Quarterfinal Sara Sorribes Tormo Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3 Quarterfinal

