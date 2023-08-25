Luis Arraez and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals play at LoanDepot park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.333/.473 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 136 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 70 RBI.

He's slashed .281/.328/.413 on the season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Aug. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 20 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (7-4) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 21st in WHIP (1.172), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 19 6.0 5 3 3 6 0 vs. Astros Aug. 14 5.0 4 0 0 1 2 at Reds Aug. 8 6.0 6 2 2 3 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 6.0 5 1 0 6 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 58 RBI (169 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .355/.398/.456 slash line so far this year.

Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with .

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 107 hits with 20 doubles, 33 home runs, 56 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .238/.327/.503 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

