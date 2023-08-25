Jake Burger and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Joan Adon, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 118 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 364 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 21st in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington has scored 561 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.92) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined 1.449 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Adon (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has one quality starts in three chances this season.

Adon has made one start of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 3.6 frames when he pitches.

In five appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Home Jake Irvin Cristopher Sanchez 8/20/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/22/2023 Yankees W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Carlos Rodón 8/23/2023 Yankees L 9-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Luis Severino 8/24/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Patrick Corbin Michael King 8/25/2023 Marlins - Away Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 8/26/2023 Marlins - Away Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 8/27/2023 Marlins - Away Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 8/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt

