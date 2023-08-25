Nationals vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's contest features the Miami Marlins (65-63) and the Washington Nationals (59-69) clashing at LoanDepot park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Marlins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 25.
The Marlins will call on Braxton Garrett (7-4) against the Nationals and Joan Adon (1-0).
Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-3.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Nationals have come away with 50 wins in the 113 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has a mark of 8-15 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Washington scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (561 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Jake Irvin vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 20
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Trevor Williams vs Zack Wheeler
|August 22
|@ Yankees
|W 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Carlos Rodón
|August 23
|@ Yankees
|L 9-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Luis Severino
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Patrick Corbin vs Michael King
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Braxton Garrett
|August 26
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Eury Pérez
|August 27
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Johnny Cueto
|August 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kevin Gausman
|August 29
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Berríos
|August 30
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Bassitt
