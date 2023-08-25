Lane Thomas vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 143 hits and an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .473. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Thomas has had a hit in 94 of 127 games this season (74.0%), including multiple hits 40 times (31.5%).
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has an RBI in 47 of 127 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 69 games this year (54.3%), including 13 multi-run games (10.2%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|62
|.317
|AVG
|.252
|.357
|OBP
|.309
|.506
|SLG
|.441
|28
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|32
|58/13
|K/BB
|85/18
|11
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Garrett (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 128 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 21st in WHIP (1.172), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
