The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .261.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (66 of 106), with multiple hits 29 times (27.4%).

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (37 of 106), with two or more RBI 12 times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .262 AVG .260 .303 OBP .329 .400 SLG .438 17 XBH 17 5 HR 10 24 RBI 28 22/8 K/BB 18/20 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings