Joey Meneses vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .281 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 94th in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (84 of 120), with at least two hits 37 times (30.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (42 of 120), with two or more RBI 16 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|56
|.302
|AVG
|.259
|.342
|OBP
|.313
|.448
|SLG
|.375
|24
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|33
|45/15
|K/BB
|53/18
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- Garrett (7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.