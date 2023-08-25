After hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Braxton Garrett) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .333.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (76 of 118), with more than one hit 32 times (27.1%).

He has hit a home run in 5.1% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 25 games this year (21.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.6% of his games.

In 34.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.5%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .254 AVG .272 .319 OBP .347 .300 SLG .392 6 XBH 17 2 HR 4 15 RBI 19 37/15 K/BB 37/21 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings