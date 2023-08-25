C.J. Abrams -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Yankees.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .252.
  • Abrams will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • Abrams has picked up a hit in 74 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
  • Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (11.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 27.1% of his games this year, Abrams has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 42.4% of his games this season (50 of 118), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 57
.251 AVG .252
.311 OBP .294
.405 SLG .431
19 XBH 21
7 HR 7
23 RBI 26
45/13 K/BB 48/7
18 SB 15

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (151 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Garrett (7-4) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
