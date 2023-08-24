Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (61-65) on Thursday, August 24, when they match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (58-69) at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+135). An 8.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael King - NYY (3-5, 3.26 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (8-11, 4.77 ERA)

Nationals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 41, or 55.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 21-8 (72.4%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 1-4 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 112 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (43.8%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 32-38 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th

