On Thursday, Keibert Ruiz (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Michael King TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .261 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

In 62.3% of his games this season (66 of 106), Ruiz has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (27.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 54 .262 AVG .260 .303 OBP .329 .400 SLG .438 17 XBH 17 5 HR 10 24 RBI 28 22/8 K/BB 18/20 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings