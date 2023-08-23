Stone Garrett vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Stone Garrett (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (42 of 84), Garrett has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 9.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (36.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.308
|.327
|OBP
|.373
|.430
|SLG
|.510
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|19
|43/13
|K/BB
|39/12
|0
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Severino (2-8 with a 7.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the righty tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
