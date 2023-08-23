The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .284 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 18th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

In 7.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has driven in a run in 41 games this season (34.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 54 .302 AVG .265 .342 OBP .321 .448 SLG .386 24 XBH 17 6 HR 5 37 RBI 32 45/15 K/BB 51/18 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings