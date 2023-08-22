How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA schedule has lots in store. Among those four games is the Las Vegas Aces playing the Atlanta Dream.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun go on the road to face the Mystics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 15-17
- CON Record: 22-10
- WAS Stats: 81.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- CON Stats: 83.3 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.1 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- CON Odds to Win: -262
- WAS Odds to Win: +207
- Total: 159.5 points
The Atlanta Dream face the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces travel to face the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 16-16
- LVA Record: 28-4
- ATL Stats: 82.1 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 83.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- LVA Stats: 93.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 79.4 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (17.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (21.4 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 1.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -15.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -1508
- ATL Odds to Win: +833
- Total: 168 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Chicago Sky play the Seattle Storm
The Storm hit the road the Sky on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 12-20
- SEA Record: 10-22
- CHI Stats: 79.8 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- SEA Stats: 78.3 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -144
- SEA Odds to Win: +119
- Total: 159 points
The Minnesota Lynx play host to the Dallas Wings
The Wings take to the home court of the Lynx on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 15-17
- DAL Record: 18-14
- MIN Stats: 79.4 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (11th)
- DAL Stats: 87.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.4 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -275
- MIN Odds to Win: +217
- Total: 169.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.