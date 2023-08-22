Stone Garrett vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .279.
- Garrett has gotten a hit in 42 of 83 games this year (50.6%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.5% of his games this year, Garrett has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|34
|.250
|AVG
|.317
|.327
|OBP
|.383
|.430
|SLG
|.525
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|19
|43/13
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (156 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.33, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
