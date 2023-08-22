Riley Adams vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Riley Adams -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams has 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .316.
- Adams is batting .400 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 64.5% of his 31 games this season, Adams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has homered (12.9%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Adams has an RBI in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|11
|.370
|AVG
|.220
|.425
|OBP
|.289
|.671
|SLG
|.366
|14
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|23/6
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (156 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rodon (1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, Aug. 6 against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
