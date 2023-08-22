Nationals vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 22
Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (60-64) and Washington Nationals (57-68) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 22.
The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (1-4) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-10).
Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Nationals vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.
- The Nationals have won in 48, or 43.6%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Washington has a mark of 21-22 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (552 total), Washington is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs James Paxton
|August 17
|Red Sox
|W 10-7
|Patrick Corbin vs Chris Sale
|August 18
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Joan Adon vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 19
|Phillies
|L 12-3
|Jake Irvin vs Cristopher Sanchez
|August 20
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Trevor Williams vs Zack Wheeler
|August 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Carlos Rodón
|August 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Luis Severino
|August 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Randy Vasquez
|August 25
|@ Marlins
|-
|Joan Adon vs Eury Pérez
|August 26
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Braxton Garrett
|August 27
|@ Marlins
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Johnny Cueto
