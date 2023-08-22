Tuesday's contest between the New York Yankees (60-64) and Washington Nationals (57-68) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 22.

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (1-4) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (7-10).

Nationals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have won in 48, or 43.6%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 21-22 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (552 total), Washington is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule