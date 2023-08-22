Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will take on the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Yankees have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +155. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with 48 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 21-22 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 123 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 7-6-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-36 28-32 27-26 30-41 36-42 21-25

