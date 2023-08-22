Ildemaro Vargas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ildemaro Vargas (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.
- Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 56.4% of his games this season (31 of 55), with more than one hit nine times (16.4%).
- He has homered in 7.3% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 14 games this year (25.5%), Vargas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 55 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|32
|.222
|AVG
|.245
|.250
|OBP
|.287
|.361
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, Aug. 6, the lefty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.33, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
