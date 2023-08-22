At +8000 as of August 22, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Commanders and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this year (330.3 yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.

Washington posted a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game), completing 64.0% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games with the Browns last year.

Brissett also rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Curtis Samuel scored four TDs, catching 64 balls for 656 yards (38.6 per game).

Cody Barton registered two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +4500 3 September 24 Bills - +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +6000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3500 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1500 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1500

Odds are current as of August 22 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.