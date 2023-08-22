Alex Call vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on August 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .194 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.
- In 50.5% of his 99 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in six games this year (6.1%), homering in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.2% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 of 99 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.207
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.308
|.314
|SLG
|.259
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|10
|35/21
|K/BB
|35/25
|4
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.33 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, Aug. 6, the left-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 7.33 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
