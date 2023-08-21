A round of 128 match is next for Sachia Vickery in the US Open, and she will face Donna Vekic. Vickery currently has +50000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Vickery at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Vickery's Next Match

After her 3-1 (in a forfeit) win over Yanina Wickmayer in the qualification final, Vickery will play Vekic in the round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29 at 4:15 PM ET.

Vickery is currently listed at +260 to win her next match versus Vekic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Sachia Vickery Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

US Open odds to win: +50000

Want to bet on Vickery? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Vickery Stats

In the qualifying round, Vickery advanced 3-1 (retired) past Wickmayer.

Through 10 tournaments over the past year, Vickery has gone 14-10 and has yet to win a title.

Vickery is 8-4 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Vickery has played 24 matches and 20.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Vickery has played 12 matches over the past year, and 19.3 games per match.

Over the past year, Vickery has won 56.9% of her service games, and she has won 45.8% of her return games.

On hard courts, Vickery, over the past 12 months, has claimed 55.0% of her service games and 56.7% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.