Christopher Eubanks will start the US Open in New York, New York versus Soonwoo Kwon in the round of 128. He was knocked off by Ben Shelton in the round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open (his previous tournament). Eubanks has +20000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Eubanks at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Eubanks' Next Match

In his opener at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 128, Eubanks will play Kwon.

Eubanks is currently listed at -350 to win his next match versus Kwon.

Christopher Eubanks Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +20000

Eubanks Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Eubanks was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 41-ranked Shelton, 7-5, 4-6, 4-6.

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Eubanks has gone 34-18 and has won one title.

Eubanks has a match record of 20-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Eubanks has played 28.8 games per match in his 52 matches over the past year across all court types.

Eubanks, in 33 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 27.2 games per match and won 50.7% of them.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Eubanks has won 83.8% of his games on serve, and 16.3% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Eubanks has won 82.1% of his games on serve and 16.2% on return.

