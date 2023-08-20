Stone Garrett vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .743 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .283.
- Garrett will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Garrett has gotten a hit in 42 of 82 games this season (51.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has driven in a run in 22 games this year (26.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|34
|.256
|AVG
|.317
|.333
|OBP
|.383
|.440
|SLG
|.525
|13
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|19
|40/13
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Wheeler (9-5) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th.
