The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .743 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .283.

Garrett will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Garrett has gotten a hit in 42 of 82 games this season (51.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (22.0%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Garrett has driven in a run in 22 games this year (26.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 34 .256 AVG .317 .333 OBP .383 .440 SLG .525 13 XBH 13 5 HR 4 22 RBI 19 40/13 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings