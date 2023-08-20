Keibert Ruiz vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Keibert Ruiz and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (114 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 63 of 103 games this season (61.2%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (28.2%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36 games this year (35.0%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.0% of his games this season (34 of 103), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.259
|.304
|OBP
|.330
|.398
|SLG
|.443
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|22
|RBI
|28
|22/8
|K/BB
|17/20
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Wheeler (9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.097), and 13th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
