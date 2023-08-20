Keibert Ruiz and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (114 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .260 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Ruiz has gotten a hit in 63 of 103 games this season (61.2%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (28.2%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 36 games this year (35.0%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.0% of his games this season (34 of 103), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.9%) he has scored more than once.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .262 AVG .259 .304 OBP .330 .398 SLG .443 16 XBH 17 5 HR 10 22 RBI 28 22/8 K/BB 17/20 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings