Joey Meneses -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .281 with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this year (82 of 116), with more than one hit 36 times (31.0%).

He has homered in 7.8% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses has had an RBI in 41 games this season (35.3%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 53 .294 AVG .267 .336 OBP .318 .444 SLG .389 24 XBH 17 6 HR 5 37 RBI 32 45/15 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings