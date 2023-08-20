Ildemaro Vargas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks while batting .238.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%), including nine multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 54 games (35.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|32
|.229
|AVG
|.245
|.247
|OBP
|.287
|.371
|SLG
|.373
|4
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/2
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler will look to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
