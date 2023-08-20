C.J. Abrams vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 61.4% of his 114 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has driven in a run in 30 games this season (26.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (41.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Nationals Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Keibert Ruiz
- Click Here for Dominic Smith
- Click Here for Ildemaro Vargas
- Click Here for Alex Call
- Click Here for Stone Garrett
- Click Here for Lane Thomas
- Click Here for Joey Meneses
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.251
|AVG
|.249
|.312
|OBP
|.294
|.408
|SLG
|.410
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|44/13
|K/BB
|46/7
|18
|SB
|15
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (139 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (9-5) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 24th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 13th, and 10 K/9 ranks 13th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.