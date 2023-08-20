C.J. Abrams -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on August 20 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .250 with 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

In 61.4% of his 114 games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has driven in a run in 30 games this season (26.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (41.2%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 54 .251 AVG .249 .312 OBP .294 .408 SLG .410 19 XBH 19 7 HR 5 23 RBI 24 44/13 K/BB 46/7 18 SB 15

Phillies Pitching Rankings