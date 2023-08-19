Player props can be found for Bryson Stott and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 138 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.333/.477 slash line so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 130 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 68 RBI.

He has a .280/.326/.417 slash line so far this season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 17 2-for-5 2 0 5 4 vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 3-for-4 2 0 0 4

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Joey Meneses or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Stott Stats

Stott has 131 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .295/.342/.435 slash line so far this year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 13 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs, 90 walks and 77 RBI (81 total hits).

He's slashed .182/.325/.432 so far this year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Nationals Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 at Blue Jays Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.