Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (66-56) will visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (56-67) at Nationals Park on Saturday, August 19, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Phillies (-165). The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (1-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Nationals and Phillies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+140), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Lane Thomas hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 45 (57.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Phillies have a 19-12 record (winning 61.3% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Phillies went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (43.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 29 of 62 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Stone Garrett 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+175) Riley Adams 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.