Michael Chavis -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), Chavis has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Chavis has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in seven games this year (25.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .231 AVG .270 .250 OBP .341 .333 SLG .378 2 XBH 2 1 HR 1 3 RBI 2 13/1 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings