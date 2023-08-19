Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .238 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

In 56.6% of his games this year (30 of 53), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.5%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.4% of his games this season, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 53 games (35.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 32 .227 AVG .245 .246 OBP .287 .379 SLG .373 4 XBH 10 3 HR 1 10 RBI 15 6/2 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings