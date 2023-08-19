After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Cristopher Sanchez) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .193 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 46 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 49 of 98 games this year (50.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (13.3%).

He has homered in 6.1% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Call has driven home a run in 23 games this year (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 30.6% of his games this year (30 of 98), with two or more runs seven times (7.1%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .206 AVG .181 .294 OBP .308 .315 SLG .259 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 23 RBI 10 35/21 K/BB 35/25 4 SB 4

