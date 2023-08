Friday's soccer schedule has a lot in store. Among those games is Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles playing New Zealand Warriors.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch NRL Rugby: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles at New Zealand Warriors

League: NRL Rugby

NRL Rugby Game Time: 3:58 AM ET

3:58 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch AFL Premiership Football: Brisbane Lions at Collingwood Magpies

League: AFL Premiership Football

AFL Premiership Football Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

5:30 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NRL Rugby: Sydney Roosters at Parramatta Eels

League: NRL Rugby

NRL Rugby Game Time: 5:58 AM ET

5:58 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Live: Global Champions League: Valkenswaard: CSI5* First Round

League: Live: Global Champions League

Live: Global Champions League Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: Horse & Country

Horse & Country Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Golf: DP World Tour & LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational - Second Round

League: Golf

Golf Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch European PGA Tour: ISPS Handa World Invitational - Second Round

League: European PGA Tour

European PGA Tour Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Live: Global Champions League: Valkenswaard: CSI5* Second Round

League: Live: Global Champions League

Live: Global Champions League Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: Horse & Country

Horse & Country Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Aberto de Cincinnati de Tênis 2023: Quarterfinals

League: Aberto de Cincinnati de Tênis 2023

Aberto de Cincinnati de Tênis 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Basketball: United States vs Greece

League: Basketball

Basketball Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Aberto de Cincinnati de Tênis 2023: Quarterfinals

League: Aberto de Cincinnati de Tênis 2023

Aberto de Cincinnati de Tênis 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 Little League Baseball World Series:

League: 2023 Little League Baseball World Series

2023 Little League Baseball World Series Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch PGA Tour: BMW Championship - Second Round

League: PGA Tour

PGA Tour Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: SSC Bari vs Palermo

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 2:25 PM ET

2:25 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Metz vs Olympique de Marseille

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Metz vs Olympique de Marseille

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Pickleball: PPA Tour: Tournament of Champions

League: Pickleball

Pickleball Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Casa Pia vs SCP

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 Little League Baseball World Series:

League: 2023 Little League Baseball World Series

2023 Little League Baseball World Series Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Surfing: WSL Championship Tour - Teahupoʻo: Day 9

League: Surfing

Surfing Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 Little League Baseball World Series:

League: 2023 Little League Baseball World Series

2023 Little League Baseball World Series Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Torneio U.S. Amateur de Golfe 2023: Quarterfinals

League: Torneio U.S. Amateur de Golfe 2023

Torneio U.S. Amateur de Golfe 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch ARCA Menards Series: Watkins Glen

League: ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch ARCA Menards Series: Watkins Glen

League: ARCA Menards Series

ARCA Menards Series Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch High School Football: Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.)

League: High School Football

High School Football Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Liga de Quito vs El Nacional

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MILB: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox

League: MILB

MILB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch High School Football: Martins Ferry vs. Shadyside

League: High School Football

High School Football Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 Little League Baseball World Series:

League: 2023 Little League Baseball World Series

2023 Little League Baseball World Series Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch High School Football: Elizabethton @ Science Hill

League: High School Football

High School Football Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NFL: Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Aberto de Cincinnati de Tênis 2023: Quarterfinals

League: Aberto de Cincinnati de Tênis 2023

Aberto de Cincinnati de Tênis 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Gold vs. Team Purple

League: Athletes Unlimited Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch WNBA: Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Valour FC vs Atlético Ottawa

League: Canadian Premier League Soccer

Canadian Premier League Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch High School Football: Franklin at Catholic Memorial

League: High School Football

High School Football Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Valour FC vs Atlético Ottawa

League: Canadian Premier League Soccer

Canadian Premier League Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lacrosse: Tuscarora Tomahawk vs. Allegany Arrows

League: Lacrosse

Lacrosse Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network

Lacrosse Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Chicago White Sox at Colorado Rockies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Professional Fighters League: PFL Playoffs: Heavyweights & Women's Featherweights

League: Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier Lacrosse League: Archers LC vs Whipsnakes LC

League: Premier Lacrosse League

Premier Lacrosse League Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NRL Women's Premiership: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at North Queensland Cowboys

League: NRL Women's Premiership

NRL Women's Premiership Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Barcelona vs Independiente del Valle

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch WNBA: New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch MLB: Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MLB.tv

MLB.tv Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NRL Women's Premiership: St George Illawarra Dragons at Wests Tigers

League: NRL Women's Premiership

NRL Women's Premiership Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!